Forward secures Premier League move after Portsmouth release

Portsmouth made the decision to release Koby Mottoh this summer and now, he has been snapped up by Premier League side Bournemouth.

Portsmouth are gearing up for a return to the Championship and much of the focus at the club is on first-team matters.

Pre-season is underway and the recruitment drive has been kickstarted. John Mousinho will be looking to add players ready for the step up to the second-tier with friendlies set to help him decide who still be his first-choice starting XI come the opening day.

However, the academy is sure to be an area of importance after a string of departures.

Now, one prospect who moved on from Portsmouth has earned himself a move up the ladder.

As announced on Thursday, Bournemouth have completed the signing of attacker Koby Mottoh. Pompey made the decision not to offer him new terms after giving him two weeks to earn a deal.

17-year-old Mottoh now pens a professional contract with the Cherries, where he will link up with the development squad.

The one that got away?

Portsmouth let go of a huge chunk of players at the end of last season, with Mottoh among them.

The 17-year-old forward, who can play anywhere across the front three, had impressed in the Pompey youth ranks and spent some time with Mousinho’s first-team during his time at Fratton Park. Many viewed him as an exciting talent for the future having come in from Arsenal.

As such, some may not be surprised that Mottoh has landed on his feet with a move to Bournemouth after his release.

With the Cherries, the youngster will be determined to maximise his potential and prove to those back at Portsmouth that he has indeed got what it takes to develop into a fine player.

Academy shortcomings?

Portsmouth have become a finely run club. It was key in getting them back to the Championship last season.

However, the sheer number of academy players released suggests it is an area to strengthen. Few academy graduates have gone on to become regulars at Fratton Park in recent years and a whole host of hopefuls moved on once again this year.

Mottoh’s move to Bournemouth suggests Pompey do have a solid calibre of prospects on the books. He wouldn’t have earned a move to a Premier League club otherwise.

However, the pathway is not clear for them to make it to the first-team. These shortcomings haven’t hindered them too much with promotion won without academy talents, but it’s an area many would argue Portsmouth could definitely get more out of.