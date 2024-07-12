‘Can’t be selfish’ – Luton Town boss shares update on Watford target

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards has said they will make the ‘right decision’ regarding the future of Watford target Joe Taylor and ‘can’t be selfish’.

Luton Town are weighing up what to do with the attacker following his return from his loan spell at Lincoln City.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

Taylor, 21, has emerged on the radar of Championship rivals Watford this summer, according to a report by Football Insider.

In this latest update regarding his and John McAtee’s situation’s at Kenilworth Road, Edwards has said, as per a report by Luton Today: “We’re assessing the whole group at the moment as well and Joe and Macca are in that now where we’re looking at where they fit within the group.

“We’ll try and make the right decision with them as well, but we can’t be selfish with it. This club, Luton Town, always comes first, of course it does, but they had big impacts in the clubs they went to last year. They did well and they really enjoyed playing every week as well, so we’ve got to make the right decision with those lads.”

Luton Town need to decide whether Taylor will be able to get enough game time next term to justify him still being at the club.

He joined the Hatters in 2023 having previously been on the books at Norwich City, King’s Lynn Town and Peterborough United.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

The Wales youth international has made six appearances for the Bedfordshire outfit in all competitions since then.

Taylor spent the first-half of the last campaign on loan at Colchester United in League Two and found the net on 12 occasions in 27 outings.

He then switched to Lincoln City in January and carried on his goal scoring exploits in League One, firing 10 in 19 games as the Imps narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

What next for Luton Town man?

Watford have been linked as they hunt for some more new faces as they prepare for their first full season under Tom Cleverley.

It remains to be seen whether Luton Town would consider cashing in on him to a rival.

As Edwards alluded to, they are assessing Taylor right now as they weigh up what is next for him.