Leeds United could sign Premier League midfielder permanently in 2025

Leeds United secured the signing of midfielder Rothwell on Thursday night, bringing him in on loan for the 2024/25 campaign.

There wasn’t long between rumours first emerging and the signing being announced. The 29-year-old is a welcome addition to Daniel Farke’s midfield, bringing bags of energy and Championship pedigree to Elland Road.

The Whites’ announcement states Rothwell is in on loan for the season with no mention of a buy option made.

However, according to BBC Sport reporter Adam Pope, Leeds United will be able to bring Rothwell in permanently if they wish to when his loan comes to an end.

There is indeed an option to buy the Bournemouth man next summer, Pope says.

Rothwell’s deal with the Cherries expires in the summer of 2026.

A long-term addition

While Rothwell is only in on loan for the time being, the option to make his temporary switch permanent this time next year means he might be around at Elland Road for some time yet.

It will be down to the former Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers man to impress with Leeds United. Many will back him to do that too.

He’s a forward-thinking, progressive midfielder who carries the ball well from deep. Rothwell is confident taking on his man, allowing him to operate as an attacking midfielder as well as in his usual deeper role.

It will be intriguing to see if he can nail down a place in Farke’s starting XI, with competition for a place sure to be strong once more.

Current midfield options

The middle of the park is somewhere Leeds United are in need of recruits this summer. Archie Gray – though mainly used at right-back by Farke – has been sold to Spurs and rumours surround the future of Glen Kamara too.

Ilia Gruev has also been mentioned as a target for Borussia Dortmund, but even before there’s any more exits, signings have been needed.

Further departures would mean more fresh faces alongside Rothwell would be required. For now though, Rothwell will have Kamara, Gruev and Ethan Ampadu to battle with for a starting spot.

Between those four, Farke looks to have a strong midfield department. Further depth still wouldn’t go amiss though, so expect Leeds United to switch their focus to another addition at some point this summer.