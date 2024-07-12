Hull City relaxed despite Sheffield United interest in top summer target

Hull City are in for an important summer transfer window as manager Tim Walter looks to make the squad his own ahead of next season.

The German has taken charge of the Tigers following the departure of the popular Liam Rosenior. It’s a tough act to follow, especially with key men such as Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene poised to depart.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

New signings are a must, with the striker department a glaring weakness after departures and loan ends.

Encouraging reports emerged earlier this week though stating Hull City nearing a deal to sign Kieffer Moore from Bournemouth. There is rival interest for the towering striker, with Sheffield United fighting for his signature.

However, a fresh update from Hull Live indicates the Tigers are relaxed about the rival interest in one of their top targets.

They say that the Humberside outfit remain confident of getting the nearing deal for Moore over the line. The Blades’ interest has not unsettled the club with the move remaining on course.

In a good position

Sheffield United might be pushing to hijack Hull City’s bid to bring Moore to the MKM Stadium, but it seems the Tigers still believe it’ll be their colours that the Welshman is donning come the start of next season.

Acun Ilicali’s club certainly have the financial power to get a deal done and with takeover talks hindering the ability for the Bramall Lane outfit to strike permanent deals, they look to be facing an uphill battle to sign Moore.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Time will tell just how the saga pans out, but Moore will likely be hopeful of sealing a move sooner rather than later.

A permanent move early in the window gives him plenty of time to settle in at his new home. He’ll be able to learn the ways of his new boss and his teammates’ tendencies, equipping him well for a strong start to the season.

A much-needed signing

As touched on before, the glaring weakness in the Hull City squad is up front.

Oscar Estupinan is currently the only senior striker in Walter’s squad after a number of departures and loan expiries. Even then, he’s being given extra time for rest this summer after a busy campaign while out on loan.

It means the sooner a deal for Moore can be done, the better. He should get good minutes in pre-season and the focus can swiftly turn to the next striker target.

At least two more may be wanted if the Welsh talisman arrives, so it will be interesting to see just who Hull City want next as they set their sights on a top six finish next season.