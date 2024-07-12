Blackburn Rovers could face competition in pursuit of Hull City man

Hull City have a decision to make on the future of the centre-back this summer. Blackburn Rovers are keen on luring him to Ewood Park in this window, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

McLoughlin, 27, is under contract at the MKM Stadium until June 2026 meaning the East Yorkshire outfit are under no pressure to sell him anytime soon. He handed an extension to his deal in April last year under former boss Liam Rosenior.

In this latest update regarding his future with his current side, HullLive suggest he has multiple teams interested in snapping him up meaning Rovers may need to see off competition from elsewhere if they are to land his signature. John Eustace’s side have also been linked with Hull-born Liam Cooper with his situation at Leeds United up in the air.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

McLoughlin has been a good servant to Hull City and is one of their longest serving players.

He joined them back in 2019 and was initially loaned out to St Mirren to get some experience under his belt.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

The Irishman has since made 107 appearances for the Tigers in all competitions, 26 of which came in the last campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

McLoughlin was part of the Hull City side who won promotion from League One back in 2021 under ex-manager Grant McCann.

He has been a useful player to have in the squad and provides strong competition and back-up in defence.

However, the former Cork City man isn’t always guaranteed regular football so an exit in this window could help him nail down a regular place in a starting XI somewhere.

What next?

It is worth noting that McLoughlin’s game time could be increased next term with Jacob Greaves set to leave Hull City.

It would be a risk to let him go though, especially to a league rival like Blackburn Rovers, as it could leave Tim Walter short of options in his defensive department.

The Tigers’ squad is thin enough as it is and more departure won’t help their cause.