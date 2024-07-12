Hull City, Blackburn Rovers could face competition in pursuit of Hull City man

Blackburn Rovers could face competition in pursuit of Hull City man

12 July 2024
2 minute read

Hull City have a decision to make on the future of the centre-back this summer. Blackburn Rovers are keen on luring him to Ewood Park in this window, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Hull City, Blackburn Rovers could face competition in pursuit of Hull City man
Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

McLoughlin, 27, is under contract at the MKM Stadium until June 2026 meaning the East Yorkshire outfit are under no pressure to sell him anytime soon. He handed an extension to his deal in April last year under former boss Liam Rosenior.

In this latest update regarding his future with his current side, HullLive suggest he has multiple teams interested in snapping him up meaning Rovers may need to see off competition from elsewhere if they are to land his signature. John Eustace’s side have also been linked with Hull-born Liam Cooper with his situation at Leeds United up in the air.

1 of 20
Hull City, Blackburn Rovers could face competition in pursuit of Hull City man

Who is this?

Hull City player latest

McLoughlin has been a good servant to Hull City and is one of their longest serving players.

He joined them back in 2019 and was initially loaned out to St Mirren to get some experience under his belt.

Hull City, Blackburn Rovers could face competition in pursuit of Hull City man
Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

The Irishman has since made 107 appearances for the Tigers in all competitions, 26 of which came in the last campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

McLoughlin was part of the Hull City side who won promotion from League One back in 2021 under ex-manager Grant McCann.

He has been a useful player to have in the squad and provides strong competition and back-up in defence.

However, the former Cork City man isn’t always guaranteed regular football so an exit in this window could help him nail down a regular place in a starting XI somewhere.

What next?

It is worth noting that McLoughlin’s game time could be increased next term with Jacob Greaves set to leave Hull City.

It would be a risk to let him go though, especially to a league rival like Blackburn Rovers, as it could leave Tim Walter short of options in his defensive department.

The Tigers’ squad is thin enough as it is and more departure won’t help their cause.

Hull City hopeful of beating Sheffield United in Premier League striker fight
Author
Harry Mail
Harry Mail has worked for The72 since 2017 and is based in the North West. He has also written for the Yorkshire Evening Post, The Star and Lancashire Evening Post among other sites since graduating from Sheffield Hallam University with a degree in Sports Journalism. For contact, please reach out on Twitter (@Harry_Mail1).
Previous Article
portsmouth, Portsmouth near defender agreement after surprise contract decision

Portsmouth near defender agreement after surprise contract decision

byJames Ray
12 July 2024
2 minute read
Next Article
Birmingham City, Birmingham City expecting to lose 2022 signing this summer

Birmingham City expecting to lose 2022 signing this summer

byHarry Mail
12 July 2024
2 minute read
Related Posts