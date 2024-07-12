Hull City make offer for Premier League attacker eyed by QPR and Sheffield United

Hull City have made an offer for Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi amid interest from QPR and Sheffield United , according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Hull City are keen on luring the attacker on loan to the MKM Stadium in this transfer window. They are in the hunt for some new signings as they prepare for their first season under the guidance of former Stuttgart and Hamburg boss Tim Walter.

Rak-Sakyi, 21, is under contract at Crystal Palace until June 2027 and they have a big decision to make on what to do with him in this window. He has a whole host of teams in the Championship keen to take him on a temporary basis.

In this latest update regarding his situation, journalist Nixon has claimed on his Patreon page that the Tigers have lodged a move for the Premier League man. However, he is also on the radar of QPR, Sheffield United, Luton Town, Watford and Blackburn Rovers.

Hull City make offer for Crystal Palace winger

Hull City could see Rak-Sakyi as someone to bolster their attacking options.

The Tigers have seen a number of player in forward areas leave over recent times so he would be guaranteed regular game time in East Yorkshire.

Rak-Sakyi played for Chelsea’s academy before switching to Crystal Palace in 2019.

He has since risen up through the youth ranks at Selhurst Park and has made 12 appearances for the Eagles so far in his career, eight of which came in the last campaign.

The England youth international also had a stint at Charlton Athletic in the 2022/23 season and was a hit with the Addicks in League One, firing 15 goals in 49 matches before heading back to his parent club.

What next for Hull City target?

Hull City proved to be a decent home for top flight talents like Liam Delap, Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho last term.

Rak-Sakyi could be the next to benefit from a year with the Tigers. However, he is a man in-demand with QPR and Sheffield United mentioned among a host of potential suitors so Walter’s side would need to see off plenty of competition if they were to get him.