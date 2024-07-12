Winner named in Jaden Philogene chase with Ipswich Town to miss out on Hull City star

Hull City star Jaden Philogene has left the Tigers’ training camp to undergo a medical with Aston Villa, Yagiz Sabuncuoglu has said.

Hull City star Philogene has been at the centre of one of this summer’s biggest sagas so far.

The England U21 international has been linked with a whole host of clubs. Barcelona were keen but it looked as though Ipswich Town had edged their way to the front of the queue, agreeing a double deal for Philogene and Jacob Greaves.

However, a twist emerged when former club Aston Villa triggered a matching rights clause to jump to the front of the chase for the Tigers star.

Now, it seems a return to Villa Park awaits the star winger.

Writing on X, Turkish reporter Yagiz Sabuncuoglu revealed Philogene has left the Hull City training camp in Istanbul to undergo a medical with Villa. An agreement is in place and he will now undergo the necessary checks before penning a deal.

It brings an end to his memorable time at the MKM Stadium after just a year, returning to the club he left.

Philogene saga nears an end

After twists, turns, high-profile interest and double bids, it looks as though the Philogene saga is finally set to draw to a close.

Hull City will have been hopeful of keeping a player who has become so important over the last year. However, owner Acun Ilicali has been clear that star men will be sold if the right offers come in and the players involved are set on the move.

As such, it seems both Greaves and Philogene will be departing. Perhaps not in the double deal Ipswich Town had eyed, but they’re still set to sign the Tigers’ star defender while they’ll likely line up against Philogene next season.

The winger will now be hoping to finalise the last details of his Aston Villa return as he flies back from Istanbul.

Finding a replacement

Hull City have good resources at their disposal and Philogene’s sale will raise welcome funds.

However, it could be tough replacing him with someone of the same level. The trickster proven to be a fantastic bit of business for Ilicali and co last summer and replicating that with his replacement will not be easy.

Nevertheless, new boss Tim Walter will be hopeful of finding a new star to terrorise Championship defences just as Philogene did last season.

As for the 22-year-old, he’ll be determined to enjoy a similar level of success as he makes his return to Villa Park. He tasted some senior football before his Hull City move but with a full campaign under his belt, Philogene looks ready for another shot in the Premier League.