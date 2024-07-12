Derby County swoop in for former Leeds United, Southampton prospects

Derby County are in for a busy summer at first-team level as Paul Warne prepares his side for a return to Championship football after two years in League One.

The Rams have work to do to recruit for the second-tier and a positive start to business has been made. It is hoped further additions are set to follow though as pre-season preparations ramp up.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

As always though, the academy are looking to bring in fresh blood too. There’s been a steady stream of youth prospects to the senior side over the years and with some new signings, that trend will likely continue.

Now, four new talents have been added to the Derby County youth ranks.

As announced on the club’s official website, former Leeds United midfielder Morten Spencer has made the move to Pride Park. Alongside him are departed Southampton youngster Alex Stepien-Iwumene, ex-Harrogate Town forward Emmanuel Ilesanmi and Jerome Richards of Enfield Town.

They will all join the Rams’ U21s squad as they look to continue their promising careers.

Fresh faces

Derby County will be hoping their new academy quartet can follow the well-trodden path from the youth setup to the first-team at Pride Park.

Norwegian youth international Spencer signs after his departure from Leeds United, where he was a regular in the middle of the park and at centre-back. He notched five goals and seven assists in 32 games in the U18s Premier League for the Whites and featured 20 times in the PL2.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Stepien-Iwumene was a regular at both those levels with Southampton too. The 19-year-old offers his services in midfield too and has already featured five times for the Rams’ U21s.

The same goes for Jerome Richards, though at U18 level. Having made a good impression there though, he’ll be keen to catch the eye in the U21s at his new side.

As for Ilesanmi, he’s played at the highest level of the four having featured six times for Harrogate Town’s first-team. The attacker also gained experience on loans with Spennymoor Town, Basford United and Scarborough.

Of course, Derby County aren’t only making moves at academy level.

Four new first-team players have come through the door as Warne and co gear up for the opening day of the Championship season next month.

New attackers have been a focus with Kayden Jackson coming in on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract with promoted Ipswich Town. Jerry Yates has also signed on loan, arriving from Championship rivals Swansea City.

Kenzo Goudmijn has been the statement signing to date. He bolsters the midfield ranks after signing from Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar. Ben Osborn has also added another option in the middle of the park, with the former Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest man also offering his services on the left-hand side.