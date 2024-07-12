Free agent snapped up by new team after Charlton Athletic exit

AFC Wimbledon have swooped to land the goalkeeper this summer as they prepare for another year in League Two under the guidance of former Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson.

Ward, 27, cut ties with the Addicks at the end of last season after they decided not to extend his stay. He has put pen-to-paper on a one-year deal with the League Two side.

He has now been snapped up by The Dons and has told their website: “It’s an exciting challenge to come into. You want to have healthy competition between two goalkeepers who are pushing each other and working hard to win the shirt. Hopefully whoever comes in next can help to strengthen the group and we can drive each other on.

“It’s no good being a nine out of 10 one week and a one the next, you need to be a calm, steady keeper that provides a presence behind the back four – that’s what I want to be here at Wimbledon. I want to be consistent.”

New home for departed Charlton Athletic man

Ward officially became a free agent in late June after his contract at Charlton Athletic ran out.

The Addicks signed him back in January as someone to provide cover to their goalkeeping department and Nathan Jones opted against keeping him.

He wasn’t the only player to leave The Valley either, with Richard Chin, Michael Hector, Diallang Jaiyesimi, Jack Payne and Terell Thomas heading out the exit door, along with Connor Wickham and Kazenga LuaLua.

He started his career at Reading and rose up through the academy ranks of the Royals but never played for their first-team. Instead, he was loaned out to the likes of Sutton United, Northampton Town and Forest Green Rovers to get some experience.

Ward then had spells at Exeter City, Portsmouth and Swindon Town before linking up with Charlton Athletic.

New challenge at AFC Wimbledon

He will now be looking to make the number one spot his own at AFC Wimbledon.

The Dons finished 10th in the table last term in the fourth tier and missed out on the play-offs.

They have signed Myles Hippolyte, Mathew Stevens, John-Joe O’Toole, Alistair Smith and Callum Maycock this summer, as well as striker Joe Pigott recently from Leyton Orient.