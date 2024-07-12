24-year-old favours Serie A switch amid Burnley transfer interest

Burnley are facing an uphill battle to re-sign Lorenz Assignon with Roma now keen, according to Gianluca Di Marzio

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League after a dismal 2023/24 campaign.

There were high hopes for the Clarets upon their top-flight return having stormed to the Championship title under Vincent Kompany in the season prior. However, they never looked like clawing out of the bottom three with improvements proving too little, and far too late.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

As such, the squad is likely set for some notable changes.

It had been hoped that loan man Lorenz Assignon would stay put long-term, but with Burnley relegated and his stock on the up, a return seems unlikely. Now, the Championship side face competition from Roma for his signature.

That’s according to Gianluca Di Marzio, who state that Assignon does not favour a Championship move.

Roma are his first choice as a permanent move away from State Rennais awaits.

Heading elsewhere

While it seems highly likely that Assignon is on the move this summer, it would be a real surprise if he was donning Burnley colours come the start of the new campaign.

The defender proved himself as a solid player at Premier League level. His stock only increased at Turf Moor, so having made strides forward, dropping down a league to the Championship will not be on his agenda.

Image courtesy of: PEDRO NUNES/REUTERS.

Roma’s interest could offer the 24-year-old an eye-catching route out of Rennes, though time will tell if their pursuit advances as they look to add a new face on the right-hand side of defence.

As for the Clarets, new boss Scott Parker will have to turn his attentions elsewhere as he looks to shape the squad to his liking this summer.

The task ahead

An important summer transfer window lays ahead of Burnley. In an ideal world, Parker would have been named as new boss earlier on as it would have allowed for them to make some serious inroads into their summer plans.

Nevertheless, the manager must deal with the hand he’s been dealt and work with what he can.

The squad is overcrowded and while fringe players will likely move on, some star men may well be drawn elsewhere too. All the while, Parker will be hoping to bring in some new faces of his own.

The manager and recruitment staff at Turf Moor have the tough task of creating a balanced squad, with both departures and signings required. A little over a month remains before the opening day, so expect it to be a busy period for Burnley.