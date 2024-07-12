24-year-old favours Serie A switch amid Burnley transfer interest

Burnley are facing an uphill battle to re-sign Lorenz Assignon with Roma now keen, according to Gianluca Di Marzio

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League after a dismal 2023/24 campaign.

There were high hopes for the Clarets upon their top-flight return having stormed to the Championship title under Vincent Kompany in the season prior. However, they never looked like clawing out of the bottom three with improvements proving too little, and far too late.

As such, the squad is likely set for some notable changes.

It had been hoped that loan man Lorenz Assignon would stay put long-term, but with Burnley relegated and his stock on the up, a return seems unlikely. Now, the Championship side face competition from Roma for his signature.

That’s according to Gianluca Di Marzio, who state that Assignon does not favour a Championship move.

Roma are his first choice as a permanent move away from State Rennais awaits.

