Burnley close in on new signing as 23-year-old prepares for move

Burnley have ‘completed all documents’ for a deal to sign Lucas Pires from Santos, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano on X

Burnley are hoping to lure the defender to Turf Moor this summer as they prepare for life back in the Championship. They have recently turned to former Fulham, AFC Bournemouth and Club Brugge boss Scott Parker as their replacement for Vincent Kompany.

Image courtesy of: PEDRO NUNES/REUTERS.

Pires, who is 23-years-old, has been on the books at Santos since 2021 and has been a key player for their first-team over recent years. However, he is now edging ever close to a new chapter in his career in England.

In this latest update regarding his future by journalist Romano on X, he will be a ‘new signing’ for the Clarets as they get all the fine details secured. Parker will be eager to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad as he looks to guide them to an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Burnley transfer latest

Burnley could see Pires as someone to add more competition and depth to their defensive department.

He is a decent age and has the potential to develop in the future.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

The Sao Paulo-born man started his career at Corinthians and rose up through their academy ranks.

Pires never made a first-team appearance for them though and switched to Santos as a youngster instead.

He has since played 74 games for the Brazilian Serie A outfit in all competitions.

Cadiz came calling for him on loan in the last campaign and he was given the green light to switch to Spain on a temporary basis. He went on to make 30 outings as they were relegated from La Liga.

What next for Burnley

Burnley are being patient with their recruitment as they look to bring in some new faces.

Pires is someone who would give Parker a boost and would provide him with another option at the back.

The Clarets have the chance to bring in reinforcements over the next few weeks before the new season starts. First up is an away trip to Luton Town.