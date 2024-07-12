Bolton Wanderers poised to bring in new player as Ian Evatt closes in on signing number four

Bolton Wanderers are poised to sign Scott Arfield from Charlotte FC, according to The Athletic journalist Tom Bogert on X

Bolton Wanderers are reportedly set to lure the experienced midfielder back to England this summer as they prepare for another year in League One. They are aiming for promotion to the Championship after losing in the play-off final to Oxford United at Wembley last season.

Image courtesy of: ACTION IMAGES/REUTERS.

Arfield, 35, made the move over to America last year to join Charlotte FC and has since scored three goals in 33 games for the MLS outfit in all competitions. They are managed by former Walsall, Brentford, Aston Villa, Norwich City and Leicester City boss Dean Smith.

In this latest update, the former Burnley man is ‘heading’ back to the Football League in this window to link up with the Trotters, as per reporter Bogert on X. They face West Brom in a pre-season friendly this weekend.

Bolton Wanderers close to new addition

Arfield would inject more experience into Bolton Wanderers’ ranks and would give them another option to pick from in the middle of the park.

The former Canada international, who made 19 caps, started his career at Falkirk as a youngster.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

He then moved down the border from Scotland and joined Huddersfield Town for three years.

Burnley snapped him up in 2018 and he spent five years at Turf Moor.

Arfield went on to play 193 games for the Clarets during his time in Lancashire and scored 22 goals, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League twice during his spell at Turf Moor.

Rangers lured him back up to Scotland in 2019 and he became a key player for the Ibrox club, firing 43 goals in 233 matches before his Charlotte switch.

What now?

It appears Arfield wants to move closer to home and Bolton Wanderers would be an exciting new challenge for him as they look to claw themselves out of the third tier.

They have delved into the market since the end of last term to bring in goalkeeper Luke Southwood from Cheltenham Town, defender Chris Forino from Wycombe Wanderers and midfielder Klaidi Lolos from Crawley Town.