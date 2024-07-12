Out-of-contract Leeds United man willing to take pay cut amid Blackburn Rovers talks

Blackburn Rovers were linked with Leeds United man Cooper earlier this week.

Reporter Alan Nixon said on his Patreon said that the East Lancashire outfit had spoken with Cooper following the expiry of his Whites deal. However, focus had been turned to a cheaper alternative in Hull City defender Sean McLoughlin.

Cooper’s deal at Elland Road officially expired at the start of the month. As of yet though, despite reports stating no agreement had been reached and a departure awaited, no confirmation has emerged from the Yorkshire giants.

Now, fresh claims have emerged over Blackburn Rovers’ pursuit of the 32-year-old.

The Lancashire Telegraph states the club and player remain in discussions over a free transfer deal. Wages are indeed set to be a key factor, but Cooper is willing to take a pay cut as he searches for regular start.

It is added Leeds United still want to retain him for his experience, but it seems Cooper is exploring other options.

A valuable signing

Cooper could be a fantastic signing for a club in the market for a centre-back if he is to leave Leeds United. It seems they retain a hope of keeping their long-serving skipper, but a move is looking more and more likely.

At Blackburn Rovers, Cooper could be a key presence.

There’s a whole host of promising young players at Ewood Park whose development would be aided by the experience and pedigree of the Scotland international. Not only that, but he’d be a welcome addition to the defensive ranks with Scott Wharton out for the long-term and Kyle McFadzean’s future still up in the air.

A compromise will need to be reached over wages, but Cooper’s willingness to take a reduced deal could help Rovers.

It remains to be seen just whose shirt he’s pulling on come the start of the season though. Cooper is sure to have plenty of admirers aside from Blackburn Rovers if he does leave Leeds United.

Smart business the priority for Rovers

Blackburn Rovers would definitely benefit from a move for Cooper. However, as has been the case for some time, the club are going to be careful with their business this summer.

Spending will likely be at a premium, and that goes for wages on free transfers as well as transfer fees.

As such, it isn’t a surprise that reports have said there are cheaper alternatives in mind. Cooper wouldn’t command a fee but if his wages are sizeable, it could still prove a costly signing for John Eustace and co.

Such experience and pedigree comes at a price though. The Scot has been tried and tested in the Premier League alongside his years of Championship experience, so Blackburn Rovers will have to decide whether to conjure up the funds for a deal or to look elsewhere.