Birmingham City respond to rival bid for 2022 signing

Birmingham City have accepted a bid from Barnsley for Emmanuel Longelo, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 11.07.24, 17:45).

Birmingham City are prepared to let the left-back leave the club this summer following their relegation from League One. He hasn’t travelled with the rest of the squad for their pre-season training camp in Austria.

Longelo, 23, still has a couple of years left on his contract with the Midlands outfit running until June 2026. However, most signs point towards him heading out the exit door in this window with Oakwell appearing to be his next destination if the Tykes can get a deal over the line.

According to Sky Sports, the Blues have given him the green light to switch to South Yorkshire after accepting an offer for his services. He moved to St Andrews back in 2022 on an initial loan move before it was later made permanent.

Birmingham City accept Barnsley bid

Longelo has made 45 appearances for Birmingham City in all competitions to date, chipping in with a single goal and four assists.

Cutting ties with him would free up space and funds in their ranks to bring in other players as they prepare to launch an immediate promotion push back to the Championship.

The Blues were relegated to the third tier after finishing in the bottom three along with Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town. They have since turned to Chris Davies as their new manager and he left his role at Tottenham Hotspur to join them.

Longelo rose up through the academy at West Ham and was a regular for the Premier League side at various different youth levels.

He went on to play twice for the Hammers’ first-team before he was shipped out to Birmingham City two years ago and he has been with his current team since then.

What next?

A switch to Barnsley appears to be on the cards for him now and he may benefit from a change of scene.

The Tykes have appointed Darrell Clarke as their manager and have signed Marc Roberts from the Blues already, as well as Conor Hourihane from Derby County.

They were beaten in the play-off semi-finals last term by Bolton Wanderers and in the final by Sheffield Wednesday in 2023.