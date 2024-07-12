Birmingham City expecting to lose 2022 signing this summer

Birmingham City are ‘expecting’ Juninho Bacuna to head out the exit door this summer, as detailed in a report by BirminghamLive

Birmingham City have left the midfielder behind after jetting off to Austria for their pre-season training camp. He is reportedly in talks with Turkish Super Lig outfit Sivasspor over a potential switch to Turkey and they had a bid accepted for him last weekend.

Bacuna, 26, is under contract with the Midlands outfit until June 2026 meaning he still has a year left on his deal. However, they risk losing him for nothing in 12 months if they don’t cash in on him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

In this latest update regarding his future by BirminghamLive, the Blues expect him to depart in the near future. His impending exit would free up space and funds in their ranks to pave the way for some more new arrivals.

Birmingham City midfielder latest

It was inevitable that Birmingham City were going to lose a couple of players following their relegation to League One.

Bacuna joined them back in 2022 and has been a key player since then.

He has made 111 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with 13 goals, nine of which came in the last campaign.

The Curacao international, who has made 29 caps for his country, represented Holland as a youngster before switching allegiances.

He started his senior career at FC Groningen and broke into their first-team before Huddersfield Town lured him over to Engand.

Bacuna then played 107 games for the Terriers altogether and found the net on 12 occasions.

Rangers lured him to Scotland in 2021 but he spent only six months at Ibrox before Birmingham City brought him back down the border.

What next for Birmingham City man?

Most signs point towards Bacuna joining Sivasspor now in the Turkish top flight.

They have already snapped up Alex Pritchard from the Blues and now want his teammate.

Ex-Swansea City and Reading winger Modou Barrow also plays for them, as well as former Watford striker Rey Manaj.