Ambitious Birmingham City target eyed as replacement for Manchester United bound £35m star

Birmingham City have been linked with Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski but Sky Sports states Bologna want him as their Joshua Zirkzee replacement.

Birmingham City may have been relegated to League One at the end of last season, but that hasn’t waned the ownership’s ambition for the future.

The Blues suffered a shock drop from the Championship, which certainly wasn’t in the plans of Tom Wagner and co. However, the focus now turns to storming the third-tier with a side full of stars capable of impressing at the level above.

Eye-catching signings have already been made while further have been targeted, perhaps none quite as ambitious as a rumoured move for Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski.

Reports stated Birmingham City hold an interest in recruiting the Scottish Premiership star. If he wasn’t already deemed to be out of reach though, fresh reports could end any faint hope of a deal.

Sky Sports (Transfer centre live, 12.07.24, 11:09) states that Miovski is high up on the list of Bologna in their search for a new striker. The Italians are set to lose Joshua Zirkzee to Manchester United in a £35m plus add-ons deal and Miovski is among their potential replacements.

It comes after 25-year-old Miovski notched 26 goals and four assists in 53 games across all competitions last season.

One to cross off

It always felt as though Miovski was a seriously optimistic target for Birmingham City.

Few players who have starred in the Scottish Premiership would then move to League One. It’s a big step down from playing UEFA Conference League football, even if he was to switch to a club of the Blues’ stature.

Bologna’s interest in the North Macedonia international as a Zirkzee replacement goes to show just how highly he is rated. Miovski is being eyed to come in for a £35m+ striker, joining a side who will be playing European football next season.

It speaks volumes about Birmingham City’s ambitions, but perhaps sights need to be set a little lower.

Thankfully for the Blues, they look to have found their new talisman anyway.

Alfie May, last season’s League One top scorer, has joined the club from Charlton Athletic. He’ll be expected to lead the line to great success, but he’s not the only eye-catching attacker to join the ranks.

Emil Hansson offers a new option out wide following his arrival from Heracles Almelo.

Elsewhere, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Craig Allsop have joined Chris Davies’ new-look goalkeeping department. Further signings will be on the radar and eye-catching additions will be wanted as they look to build a team capable of steamrolling the competition next season.