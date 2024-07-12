Barnsley could let one of three defenders leave

Barnsley could let one of Kacper Lopata, Conor McCarthy or Jack Shepherd leave this summer, as detailed in a report by the Barnsley Chronicle

Barnsley may allow one of the trio depart in this transfer window ahead of next season. They have bolstered their ranks in their area with the arrival of former player Marc Roberts following his exit from fellow League One side Birmingham City.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

The Tykes have turned to former Bristol Rovers, Walsall, Port Vale and Cheltenham Town boss Darrell Clarke as their permanent replacement for Neill Collins. They have delved into the market so far this summer to bring in midfielder Conor Hourihane from Derby County and goalkeeper Jackson Smith from Walsall, as well as Roberts.

In this latest update, the Barnsley Chronicle suggest Lopata, McCarthy or Shepherd could head out the exit door in the near future. It remains to be seen if there is any interest in them.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Barnsley transfer latest

Barnsley signed Lopata last June and gave him a four-year deal. He has since made 15 appearances in all competitions, 13 of which have come in the league.

The ex-Poland youth international, 22, also spent time away on loan from the South Yorkshire outfit at Port Vale in the last campaign.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Prior to his move to Oakwell, he had spells at Sheffield United, Southend United and Woking.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tykes brought in McCarthy from St Mirren back in 2022 but he hasn’t been able to nail down a regular starting position.

He was given the green light to spend last term with Swindon Town in League Two and played 18 times for the Robins.

As for Shepherd, he was plucked from non-league 12 months ago after impressing on trial. He had caught the eye playing for Pontefract Collieries.

The 23-year-old was shipped out to Cheltenham Town on a temporary basis earlier this year.

What next for Barnsley trio?

It remains to be seen whether Lopata, McCarthy and Shepherd will still be with Barnsley by the time the new season starts.

Offloading one of them would clear space in Clarke’s squad and would also free up a bit of money.