Wigan Athletic launch bid for Blackpool forward amid game time frustrations

Wigan Athletic fans are gearing up for an exciting season under the lead of Shaun Maloney.

There’s optimism at the DW Stadium again with more stable ownership and after consolidating their place in League One last time around, they want to really kick on when the new campaign comes around.

A new striker is sure to be on the Latics’ shopping list, and it seems they’re turning to a familiar face in their hunt for the next talisman.

According to reporter Pete O’Rourke, Wigan Athletic have launched a bid to sign Kyle Joseph from League One rivals Blackpool. Another League One side has made an offer too, though they are unnamed by O’Rourke.

He adds that Joseph is interested in an exit amid frustrations over his game time at Bloomfield Road.

Two clubs, one believed to be Wigan, have made bids for Blackpool forward Kyle Joseph.

The 22-year-old striker played 37 times last season but many of his outings were as a substitute. In the process, Joseph notched two goals and eight assists across all competitions.

Warranted frustrations?

As highlighted, the majority of Joseph’s game time last season came as a substitute. A return of two goals in his 37 games isn’t exactly eye-catching, but eight assists in that time shows how he can come on an impact a game.

In a previous League One loan with Oxford United, the Scot managed 10 goals and an assist in 41 games. That return shows he has got goals in him at the level.

As such, you can understand by Joseph will have been frustrated by his limited starts at Blackpool.

Wigan Athletic look to be pouncing on that to bring in a talented player in their striker hunt. Time will tell whether they’re able to strike a deal though with an unnamed rival in the chase for Joseph’s services.

An unlikely reunion

Many will remember that Joseph is actually a product of the Wigan Athletic academy. He enjoyed a prolific youth career with the club and made his senior breakthrough under their watch before being bought by Swansea City in 2021.

Many thought Joseph would maintain an upward trajectory from there on but three years later, it could be that he’s donning their colours once again.

The youngster managed five goals in 20 games for the Latics as a youngster. Now a more complete and mature attacker, he could thrive back at the DW Stadium with regular game time.

It might be a move that few would have expected but as a talented striker, Joseph could recapture his best with a Wigan Athletic return after limited starts at Blackpool.