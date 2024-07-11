Free agent lands new club after West Brom winter exit

West Brom made the decision to part ways with the striker in January. His contract at The Hawthorns was due to expire in June but they mutually cut ties this past winter before he spent the remainder of the season with Shrewsbury Town.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Tulloch, 23, rose up through the academy ranks of the Baggies and was a regular for the Midlands outfit at various different youth levels.

He has now penned a ‘multi-year’ deal in the League of Ireland. Former Blackburn Rovers winger Damien Duff, who is manager of Shelbourne, has told their website: “Ray may of only spent 6 months in the LOI last season but the whole league remembers him. He left his mark with his wonderful dribbling style and his ability to affect games in a big way. He is another great addition to our squad.

“I thank the board for helping us get the deal done so quickly and also for putting so much belief in what the players are doing.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

New home for departed West Brom man

Tulloch joined West Brom at the age of nine and went on to play seven games for their first-team.

He also had loan spells away from the Baggies at Doncaster Rovers, Rochdale, Dundalk and Bradford City to get some experience under his belt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: ALEX MORTON/REUTERS.

The ex-England youth international spent the first-half of last term with the latter and scored once in 10 games for the Bantams before heading back to his parent club.

West Brom then gave him the green light to head out the exit door permanently and Shrewsbury Town brought him in on a short-term basis but he struggled for game time with the Shrews.

New challenge

As Duff alluded to, Tulloch was a hit the last time he played in the League of Ireland.

He found the net on five occasions for Dundalk in 19 matches.

The attacker needs to lay down some roots somewhere and Shelbourne will provide him with a good platform to show what he can do.

They were owned by Hull City chairman Acun Ilicali last year but have since switched ownership.