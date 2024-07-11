West Brom, Player released by West Brom wanted by League One and League Two clubs

11 July 2024
2 minute read

Jovan Malcolm is wanted by League One, League Two and Scottish clubs after leaving West Brom, according to The Mirror (live transfer blog, 10/07.24, 18:47).

West Brom made the decision to cut ties with the striker at the end of last season after their loss in the play-off semi-finals to eventual winners Southampton. His contract at The Hawthorns officially expired in late June and he is weighing up his next move in the game as a free agent.

Image courtesy of: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS.

Malcolm, 21, spent the first-half of the past campaign on loan at Cheltenham Town in the third tier to get some experience under his belt. He went on to make seven appearances for the Gloucestershire outfit in all competitions and chipped in with a single goal before returning to his parent club in mid-December.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the The Mirror, he is believed to be a wanted man in the Football League this summer. He has a big decision to make on where to go next over the coming weeks.

Departed West Brom man wanted

Malcolm has been on the books at West Brom for his whole career to date and rose up through their academy ranks.

He was a regular for the Baggies at various different youth levels and went on to play five times for their first-team, chipping in with a single goal.

west brom
Image courtesy of: ALEX MORTON/REUTERS.

Prior to his exit to Cheltenham Town last term, he had previously had spells away at Accrington Stanley and Solihull Moors.

Malcolm hasn’t been prolific during his temporary stints away from West Brom but may be seen by potential suitors now as a player with potential and someone who can improve in front of goal down the line.

West Brom exits

He wasn’t the only player who have West Brom parted ways. They announced on their retained list in May that Matty Phillips, Adam Reach, Nathaniel Chalobah, Erik Pieters, Yann M’Vila and Martin Kelly have left to free up space and funds.

Youngsters like Jamie Andrews, Bradley Foster, Aaron Harper-Bailey, Narel Phillips, Ruben Shakpoke, Cheick Kone and Jenson Sumnall also departed.

