Swindon Town considering move for Scottish Premiership man

Swindon Town are casting their eyes over Hibernian goalkeeper Max Boruc on trial, as per the Daily Record

Swindon Town are taking a look at the Scottish Premiership man in training as they weigh up a potential swoop ahead of next season. They are in the hunt for some more signings this summer as they prepare for life under former Lincoln City boss Mark Kennedy.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Boruc, 21, remains under contract at Hibernian but is out of favour with the Edinburgh outfit, hence why he has been allowed to try his luck at the County Ground. His deal at Easter Road expires in 2025 but his long-term future in the Scottish Premiership is up in the air right now.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Daily Record, the player is now being considered by the Robins. They finished down in a disappointing 19th place in the table in the last campaign.

Swindon Town could see Boruc as someone to add more competition and depth to their goalkeeping department.

He still has plenty of time on his side and potential to develop down the line.

Image courtesy of: TONY O’BRIEN/REUTERS.

The Warsaw-born man is a distant cousin of former Southampton, Celtic and Poland player Arthur Boruc.

He started his career in Sweden with spells at IFK Värnamo, Husqvarna FF and Värnamo Södra FF.

Boruc, who stands at 6ft 5inc, then had stints at Stoke City and West Brom before Śląsk Wrocław snapped him up in 2021.

He went on to become a key player for the Polish side’s B team in the II liga.

Hibernian landed him in June last year on a two-year deal and he went on to play three games for them last term under their ex-boss Lee Johnson.

He fell down the pecking order under Nick Montgomery though and was shipped out to Arbroath on loan.

What next?

Boruc has played for a lot of clubs for someone of his age and could do with laying down some roots somewhere.

He may not be able to be a regular number one for Swindon Town yet but he would certainly provide cover if they decide to give him a deal.