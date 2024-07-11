19-year-old striker and more: 3 signings Sunderland will eye next after Alan Browne announcement

Sunderland have announced the signing of midfielder Alan Browne, who joins on a free transfer after deciding to leave Preston North End.

Sunderland are in the market for fresh faces this summer and the first signing of the Regis Le Bris has been confirmed with midfielder Browne coming through the doors.

Simon Moore was the maiden signing of the transfer window, but he arrived prior to Le Bris’ appointment.

Image courtesy of: ISABEL INFANTES/REUTERS.

The two signings make for promising reading though as the Black Cats look set to target some more experienced players. It’s an area the Wearside outfit have been seriously lacking in recent seasons but no time has been wasted in addressing the issue this summer.

With Browne’s arrival wrapped up and announced, the focus will now turn to the next targets. Here, we highlight the three players Sunderland could look to sign next…

Divin Mubama

Following the end of his West Ham contract, young striker Mubama has been heavily linked with a move to the Stadium of Light as Sunderland look to bolster their attacking ranks.

The most recent reports, emerging at the start of this month, stated the Black Cats were leading the race to sign the 19-year-old. As such, it might not be long before this long-running rumour finally comes to a conclusion.

Mubama will be keen to find a new club sooner rather than later to avoid disrupting his 2024/25 campaign. If Sunderland are indeed still keen, they may well push for his signing after securing Irish star Browne.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS.

Blondy Nna Noukeu

Sunderland are in the market for a third goalkeeper to join the ranks alongside Moore and number one Anthony Patterson. Following his exit from Stoke City, Blondy Nna Noukeu is being given a chance to earn a deal.

It has been said that he’s on trial with Le Bris’ side in a bid to earn a deal and if he can impress, this is certainly a deal that could be completed swiftly without any hitches.

Nna Noukeu will surely jump at the chance to remain at Championship level. He’d be a prospect for the future while serving as solid cover for Patterson and his likely backup Moore.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Oliver Norwood

Last but not least is Oliver Norwood, who Sunderland are reported to hold a very strong interest in. Talks have taken place with his representatives, but there is interest from other clubs too.

Very strong interest. #SAFC definitely talking to his agent and trying but so are others. https://t.co/L0dkWHYnII — Michael Graham (@Capt_Fishpaste) July 7, 2024

The experience and leadership he offers in the middle of the park is exactly what Le Bris is looking for.

However, you have to wonder if the Browne signing means that Norwood will no longer be a target. The Black Cats have a host of midfield prospects whose development they will not want to stunt, so signing another may not be in their plans unless some are to depart first.