Sunderland, QPR miss out on 22-year-old forward after recent bids

Sunderland and QPR both made bids for Valencia froward Declan Frith but now, he has joined Swiss side FC Thun.

Sunderland and QPR are in the market for fresh faces this summer and in their search for a new talisman, both had set their sights on Englishman abroad Declan Frith.

The 22-year-old, formerly of Chelsea and Aston Villa, was on the books at Valencia. He’d only been there for a year when reports from Spain claimed the Black Cats and the Rs had made bids to try and bring Frith back to these shores.

Image courtesy of: STEPHANE MAHE/REUTERS.

Now though, Frith is off the market having completed a new transfer.

As announced on the club’s official website, FC Thun have completed the signing of the Sunderland and QPR target. He has penned a three-year deal with the Swiss second-tier side, who hold an option to extend his stay by a further year too.

It perhaps comes as a surprise switch given rumoured interest from the Championship, but he’ll now test himself in Switzerland after opting to move on from Valencia.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Looking elsewhere

With Frith heading to Thun, Sunderland and QPR will now have to turn their attentions elsewhere if the youngster was indeed someone wanted by both clubs.

He would have been one to develop given his limited senior experience to date. However, having found success in youth football with both Valencia and Aston Villa, it would have been hoped that he could manage the step up to regular first-team football.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Nevertheless, the Championship pair will now have to turn their attentions to other options.

There are deals to be done for both as they look to make meaningful strides up the table next season but Frith is one they’ll have to cross off the list.

Both Sunderland and QPR have made breakthroughs in the transfer market and more signings are sure to follow.

Simon Moore was the first new face to come in at the Stadium of Light. Thursday morning saw the Wearside outfit secure their first signing of the Regis Le Bris era though, bringing in Alan Browne following the expiry of his Preston North End contract, where he was club captain.

As for the Hoops, Marti Cifuentes has added two new defenders and a goalkeeper to his ranks.

Paul Nardi looks set to become the new starting shot-stopper after his deal with KAA Genk expired. Liam Morrison has signed from Bayern Munich permanently after a strong loan stint with Wigan Athletic and Brazilian right-back Hevertton could see Jimmy Dunne return to his natural centre-back role.