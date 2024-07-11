Sheffield Wednesday set sights on swoop for new free agent

Sheffield Wednesday are keen on luring the midfielder to Hillsborough on a free transfer this summer. They have been busy on the transfer front over the past couple of months as they prepare for their first full season under the guidance of popular German boss Danny Rohl.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Chalobah, 29, cut ties with West Brom at the end of the last campaign after they made the decision not to hand him an extension at The Hawthorns. His deal in the Midlands officially expired at the end of last month and he has been weighing up his options as a free agent.

According to The Star, he is a ‘target’ for the Owls as they look to continue their extensive recruitment drive. They completed the addition of attacker Charlie McNeill earlier this week after his departure from Manchester United.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Sheffield Wednesday eye free agent

Sheffield Wednesday could see Chalobah as someone to add more competition and depth to their midfield ranks.

He joined West Brom in January 2023 and went on to make 33 appearances for them in the Championship last term as they reached the play-offs. However, they lost at the semi-finals stage to eventual winners Southampton.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

The Sierra Leone-born man, who made a cap for England back in 2018, played for Fulham before Chelsea snapped him up in 2004.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chalobah rose up through the academy ranks at Stamford Bridge and went on to play 15 times for the first-team of the Premier League giants, as well as having loan spells away at Watford, Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Burnley, Reading and Napoli to gain experience.

He then cut ties with the London club permanently and has since had stints at Watford and Fulham again.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday

Time will tell whether Sheffield Wednesday will be Chalobah’s next home.

The Owls’ best bit of business so far this summer has been keeping hold of Rohl.

They have stability now and a manager who is able to attract decent players.