3 wingers QPR must eye as star man agrees to join Championship rivals

QPR have a gap to fill on the wing this summer after confirming Chris Willock will be moving onto pastures new.

QPR had winger Willock on the books for four years before announcing earlier this week that he would not be penning a new deal to remain at Loftus Road this summer.

Reports of an agreed move to Championship rivals Cardiff City quickly emerged. The development has put an end to long doubts over the former Arsenal man’s future.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

The Rs’ focus will now turn to plugging the gap left by his exit. The promising recruitment of Marti Cifuentes will hopefully see an exciting new winger arrive at Loftus Road.

Here, we put forward three wingers QPR should consider to replace the departed Willock…

Jaidon Anthony – Bournemouth

Anthony is back at Bournemouth after a season on loan at Leeds United and while it remains to be seen what the Cherries have planned for his future, it might not be a surprise if the door opens for him to head out again temporarily or permanently.

Meaningful minutes at Elland Road were fairly hard to come by for the 24-year-old but he’s proven to be a handful at this level on many occasions and could be an ideal Willock replacement for QPR.

Anthony is at his best cutting in from the left onto his right foot but he can play on the opposite wing or centrally if needs be too. He’s under contract with Bournemouth until 2027 as it stands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Huddersfield Town are bound to lose influential players upon their drop to League One and while the ambitious Terries will want to keep Koroma, it would not be a surprise if he had interest in the Championship.

The versatile attacker can play anywhere across the front three and boasts a solid goal record in the second-tier. On his day, Koroma is a serious handful for defenders and under Cifuentes, you could see him making real strides forward at QPR.

He is now in the last year of his Huddersfield contract. That could make a summer sale more feasible.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Ilias Sebaoui – Feyenoord

Last but not least is a more left-field option. However, QPR have had some exciting Moroccan stars over the years and with a wide net being cast in the search for new stars, Feyenoord’s Ilias Sebaoui could be an exciting addition.

The 22-year-old is fresh off the back of the best season of his career thus far, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists for FC Dordrecht as they fought for promotion to the Eredivisie in the Netherlands.

Regular game time is needed at his age and it might be hard to come by at Feyenoord for Sebaoui.