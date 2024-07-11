Preston North End targeting three defensive signings as they continue recruitment drive

Preston North End are targeting moves for defensive players over the next couple of weeks, as per a report by the Lancashire Evening Post

Preston North End are in the market now for a couple of wing-backs as they look to further bolster their ranks as they prepare for another year in the Championship under the guidance of former Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe. They are also eyeing a swoop for a new centre-back as they look to bolster their backline.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

The Lilywhites finished the 2023/24 campaign in 10th position in the second tier table on 63 points. They were 10 points short of the play-offs in the end and will be aiming for the top six again next time around.

In this latest update regarding their recruitment plans by the Lancashire Evening Post, the Lancashire outfit haven’t stopped their business just yet as they target more additions at the back.

Preston transfer plans

Preston have already brought in attacker Sam Greenwood on loan from Leeds United. The 22-year-old, who has been at Arsenal and Sunderland in the past, spent last term with Middlesbrough.

He will give the Lilywhites more competition and depth going forward and something different to what they already have.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

The England youth international has been on the books at Elland Road since 2020 and has made 35 appearances for the Whites in all competitions, chipping in with a single goal.

Preston have also snapped up midfielder Stefán Teitur Þórðarson from Silkeborg. He is an Iceland international with 21 caps under his belt.

He has penned a three-year deal at Deepdale until 2027 and will be eager to show what he can do in England.

Departures from Preston

Lowe’s side have cut ties with a few players over recent times. They confirmed on their retained list in May that Ben Woodburn, Greg Cunningham, Callum Havard, Charlie Goldsmith, Ellis Horan, Ethan Eccleston, Izac Khan and Tom Wilkinson have been released.

Meanwhile, Lewis Leigh has left for Bromley and Alan Browne has gone to Sunderland. Liam Millar has returned to FC Basel too.

These departures have freed up funds to bring in other acquisitions and it appears Preston are switching their focus on defenders now.