‘In the next couple of weeks’ – Portsmouth fringe man awaits decision over transfer fate

Portsmouth defender Ryley Towler anticipates a decision over his future will be made ‘in the next couple of weeks’.

Portsmouth are heading for the Championship and while much of the summer focus has been on players coming in at Fratton Park, there’s bound to be departures too.

John Mousinho will be backing much of the group that won him the League One title to manage the step up to the second-tier. However, some of those on the fringes of the squad may well have to find more action elsewhere.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Among those who found limited opportunities in the 2022/23 campaign was defender Ryley Towler.

The 22-year-old played 11 times last season, with the start he made on the final day being his first League One outing since the end of January. As such, many have expected him to make a move away from Portsmouth this summer, be it on loan or permanently.

Now, Towler has been quizzed on his situation by The News.

He explained that while he believes he’s put himself in a good position to stake a claim for a place in Pompey’s plans, his future may become clearer over the next couple of weeks. Towler said:

“I feel like I’ve hit the ground running.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve come back really fit and it’s gone extremely well. I just need to keep it going.

“Obviously the boys were unbelievable last year. So I just need to come back in and give myself the best possible chance. Then I can see what happens from there. At the moment it’s still early days in pre-season, so I don’t really know what is going to happen.

“I think we’ll see in the next couple of weeks how things will pan out a little bit more.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Game time needed

While it remains to be seen just what Portsmouth have planned for Towler next season, it is abundantly clear that the former Bristol City man needs regular game time.

The left-sided defender cuts a popular figure at Fratton Park and in his 31 outings since signing in January 2023, he has made some impressive displays. Nevertheless, he hasn’t found meaningful minutes under Mousinho that often.

Image courtesy of: ADAM HOLT/REUTERS.

To aid his development, Towler would perhaps be best off out on loan. He wouldn’t be short of admirers and it keeps the door open to a future in the Pompey side.

Two years remain on his contract, so even if he was to spend the year away from the club, his future would be fairly secure with another season on his deal come next summer.

Current centre-back options

Mousinho currently has Towler, Regan Poole, Conor Shaughnessy and Tom McIntyre on the books as his main options at the heart of the Portsmouth defence.

Jordan Williams played on the right-hand side of a back three at Barnsley last season while Connorr Ogilvie can operate at centre-back too. It gives the Portsmouth boss some flexibility with his defensive setup.

However, if a move for Towler was to be sanctioned, Pompey would likely require at least one more central defender.

It will be intriguing to see if that signing is made before a decision over a potential Towler exit is reached. Letting the latter go before signing someone could put them at risk of being short, so a replacement would likely be lined up.

It seems more will emerge over the coming weeks regarding Towler’s summer transfer fate.