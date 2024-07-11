‘Massive League One club’ wants Peterborough United star, Sheffield United also keen

Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony says a ‘massive League One club’ is in the race for Sheffield United target Harrison Burrows.

Peterborough United star Burrows looks bound to move on from the League One club this summer with Sheffield United and Preston North End among the sides heavily linked.

Reports even stated that the left-back had undergone a medical with the Blades. However, matters have gone quiet since then with the relegated club’s takeover talks dragging on.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Preston’s bid is reported to have been knocked back, but it seems there’s new high profile interest in Burrows amid Posh chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony’s latest update.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, the Peterborough United chief revealed that a ‘massive League One club’ is also in the running for the 22-year-old. However, MacAnthony is remaining relaxed over Burrows’ fate. He said:

“Harrison is coveted by multiple clubs.

“Three Championship clubs have constantly been bidding for him and one massive League One club really wants him. They all tell me we are asking too much for a player entering the last year of his deal, but I ask them how they would value a homegrown 22 year-old who won the League One player-of-the-year award last season?

“He’s under 24 and he’s been with us since he was nine so I’m actually very relaxed about his contract situation as we’d get millions from a tribunal if it went that far.”

MacAnthony later added that Coventry City are not among the bidding clubs, though they are believed to be monitoring his situation.

Destined for a move?

MacAnthony would later acknowledge how Burrows is more than ready and deserving of a move to a higher level. That much is abundantly clear after his stunning season with Peterborough United.

However, as the Posh always do, they’re standing firm over their valuation of one of their key assets. It has seen them make fantastic profits over the years and they’re set to do the same when Burrows departs.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

It seems it remains to be seen just where the star left-back heads though.

Sheffield United, Preston North End and Coventry City would all offer Burrows the step up to the Championship he deserves. However, with the unnamed ‘massive’ League One side very keen, it could be that he stays in the third-tier yet.

There is no indication from MacAnthony over who the unnamed club is, but the Peterborough Telegraph says it is Birmingham City who ‘would appear’ to be Burrows’ anonymous admirers.

A new star

Burrows had long been tipped to become a star at Peterborough United. Many thought it would be in a more attacking role having played as a winger, attacking midfielder and central midfielder.

However, a change in system saw Burrows lock down a starting spot at left-back. He was given a license to get forward at every opportunity with Darren Ferguson ensuring his sweet left boot and impressive technical ability was involved in build-up play and attacks.

As such, he notched a fantastic 12 goals and 18 assists from left-back last season. Burrows’ leadership was even on show as he assumed the captain’s armband in the new year.

Such success would warrant a big move. With Sheffield United, Preston North End, Coventry City and an unnamed League One club keen though, time will tell just where the Peterborough United star heads.