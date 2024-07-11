Player Middlesbrough signed last summer ‘likely’ to pursue exit, report claims

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Tom Glover is ‘likely’ to pursue an exit elsewhere if the opportunity presents itself, as detailed in a report by TeesideLive

Middlesbrough only signed the stopper last summer and has still has two years left on his contract at the Riverside Stadium. However, his future is up in the air in this transfer window.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Glover, 26, made 19 appearances in all competitions for Michael Carrick’s side last season, 12 of which came in the Championship, as they ended up missing out on the play-offs. They finished in 8th position in the table and were four points off the top six in the end.

In this latest update regarding the stopper’s situation, TeesideLive claim he may well head out the exit door if the right club came in for him as he looks for regular first-team football at this stage of his career. His chances of breaking into Boro’s first-team and holding down a spot are slim in the next campaign.

Middlesbrough goalkeeper latest

FTBL reported in April that Celtic, Rangers, FC Copenhagen and Newcastle United were admirers of Glover.

The Sydney-born man, who is a former Australia youth international, joined Middlesbrough just over 12 months ago.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

He faces competition for a place between the sticks from Seny Dieng, Jamie Jones, Zach Hemming and Sol Brynn.

Glover was on the books at Tottenham Hotspur from 2014 to 2019 but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League side.

He was loaned out by Spurs to Central Coast Mariners and Helsingborgs to get some experience as a youngster.

Melbourne City lured him Down Under on a permanent basis in 2019 and he made the number one spot his own with the A-League outfit before Middlesbrough brought him back to England.

What next for Middlesbrough

Boro are well-stocked up with options in their goalkeeping department.

Although Glover does provide steady competition for Dieng, there is no point having him in the squad if he isn’t going to play much, especially with other players like Jones, Hemming and Brynn at their disposal who could do the same job as him.