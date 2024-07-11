Aston Villa closing in on swoop for Luton Town prospect

Luton Town talent Leon Routh has agreed personal terms over a move to Aston Villa, The Secret Scout has said on X.

Luton Town are gearing up for a return to Championship football after one season in the Premier League.

It was a memorable campaign for the Hatters but ultimately, they weren’t able to retain their place among England’s elite. Nevertheless, they’ll likely be among the top contenders for promotion back from the second-tier under Rob Edwards’ lead.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Some key players are bound to be lost after relegation with Ross Barkley already leaving for Aston Villa. Now, according to reports, Luton Town could be set to lose one of their top young talents to the Villans as well.

Writing on X, trusted youth football news source The Secret Scout has said that 16-year-old Hatters defender Leon Routh is closing in on a move to Villa Park.

Luton and Aston Villa are yet to agree a fee, but Routh has agreed personal terms with the club.

One for the future

At only 16, Routh is yet to make a senior breakthrough at Luton Town but his eye-catching displays at youth level have already caught the eye. As such, he looks to be nearing a move to a top club in Aston Villa, who boast a fantastic youth setup.

As all clubs do, the Hatters would have hoped that the young defender could come through their ranks and break into the first-team at Kenilworth Road.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

However, when attractive offers arrive, few clubs will stand in the way of top prospects as they look to take themselves to the next level. As such, should his Villa switch go through, Luton will be wishing Routh all the best.

If a fee can be agreed, that money can go back into the academy, helping the development of the next young stars in Bedfordshire.

Luton Town haven’t had the most lively summer window so far. However, having recruited so heavily upon their promotion to the Premier League last year, there’s not an awful lot of work that needs to be done.

Two new faces have come through the door though, the second of which was announced on Thursday.

Shandon Baptiste has signed on a free transfer following the expiry of his Brentford contract, bolstering Edwards’ ranks in the middle of the park.

The most recent addition is 19-year-old Reuell Walters, who is tipped to reach new heights after moving on from Arsenal. He offers his services as both a right-back and centre-back.