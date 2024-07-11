Leyton Orient, Leyton Orient land academy pair from Norwich City and Burnley

11 July 2024
Leyton Orient have brought in Claudio Asumu Nsang and Alfie Wellens from Norwich City and Burnley respectively, as announced by their official club website.

Leyton Orient have bolstered their academy by bringing in the young pair from the Championship pair. They will be hoping that they can break into their first-team down the line.

leyton orient
Image courtesy of: ALAN WALTER/REUTERS.

The O’s are preparing for another year in League One under the guidance of former Swindon Town and Salford City boss Richie Wellens. They finished in 11th place in the last campaign and were 11 points off the play-offs in the end.

They have handed out 11 scholarship deals to youngsters this summer. As well as Asumu Nsang and Wellens, they have confirmed that Preston Knight, Zak O’Keefe, Zachary Hambury, Ethan Pike, Eddie Wright, Aaron Sterling, Luke Northwood, Charlie Anderson and Izu Okafor have put pen-to-paper, many of who have risen up through the London club’s ranks.

Leyton Orient new faces

Leyton Orient’s young additions show they are keeping one eye on the future.

Ex-Norwich City player Asumu Nsang is a winger who can play on either flank.

leyton orient's richie wellens celebrates
Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

As for Wellens, is a central midfielder who will give the O’s youth side more competition and depth in the middle of the park.

Leyton Orient published their retained list at the end of last season in late April and announced that  Rob Hunt, Adam Thompson, Harrison Sodje, Emmanuel Harvest, Jephte Tanga and Ethan Light have been released.

Meanwhile, Sol Brynn, Idris El Mizouni, Shaq Forde, Dan Adu-Adjei and Khayon Edwards all went back to their parent clubs following the end of their loans.

Leyton Orient transfer business

The departures have freed up room to pave the way for new arrivals.

Diallang Jaiyesimi has arrived from fellow third tier outfit Charlton Athletic, whilst Sonny Perkins and Charlie Kelman have joined on loan from Leeds United and QPR respectively to strengthen their attacking options.

The fixtures are out and first up for the O’s is a home clash against Bolton Wanderers on 10th August. The Trotters lost in the play-off final last term to Oxford United at Wembley.

