Opinion: Daniel Farke must pick one of these two Leeds United stars as new skipper amid Cooper claim

Leeds United look set to bid farewell to Liam Cooper this summer with his contract at the club now officially expired.

Leeds United have had centre-back Cooper on the books for 10 years, bringing him in from Chesterfield way back when Dave Hockaday was at the helm at Elland Road.

It didn’t take long for him to become a key influence with the Whites. Cooper was named captain by Hockaday’s replacement Neil Redfearn and while there have been some seasons with decreased minutes, the Scot has remained a vital figure throughout.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

Cooper has 284 Leeds United appearances to his name, with the high-point being when he led the club back to the Premier League in 2019. Three top-flight seasons followed but game time has gradually dropped off, including upon their return to the Championship last time around.

Amid a lack of game time, his future with the Yorkshire giants has been long speculated about. Now though, his contract has officially expired and according to reports, a deal looks to be off the cards.

Cooper’s exit is yet to be officially confirmed but if he does depart, Daniel Farke will need to name a new captain. For that role, there looks to be two clear contenders.

A big decision for Farke

Some of those who were perhaps seen as potential heirs to Cooper’s captaincy have moved on from the club too.

Stuart Dallas was a real leader in the Marcelo Bielsa era but his long-term injury has forced him into retirement while Luke Ayling has departed, joining Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

Farke looks to have brought about a new leadership group at Leeds United and two men at the forefront are Ethan Ampadu and Pascal Struijk.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

As such, it seems highly likely that the German boss will pick between those two should the time come to name a new skipper.

Ampadu vs Struijk

There are similarities and differences to draw when comparing Leeds United captaincy contenders Ampadu and Struijk, who have both displayed brilliant leadership qualities in their time at the club to date.

Both spent time donning the armband last season. Dutchman Struijk inherited the captaincy around October and was a mainstay in the side for the next few months, retaining the role as skipper. However, a long-term groin injury forced him out, leaving Farke with a new captain to pick.

It was summer signing Ampadu who would assume the role, with Cooper donning the armband when started. Given the latter’s limited action though, the former led Leeds United out for almost every fixture as they charged for promotion from the Championship.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

They may have come up short, but Ampadu was a key figure in the push towards the automatics.

Having made such a huge impact, many are backing him to take up the captaincy on a permanent basis. After all, he’s captain of the Wales national side and has been tested at a high level in England, Italy and Germany, so the vast experience he boasts despite being only 23 makes him an exemplary figure.

Those traits are key in a captain, but a long-serving squad member like Struijk stands a great chance of earning the armband too. The Belgian-born defender has now been with Leeds United since 2018 and in that time, he’s become a dependable player thoroughly familiar with the club, region and what it means to lead out such an illustrious side.

Struijk was captain ahead of Ampadu when both were available and the loyalty shown by the former Ajax prospect to stay after relegation despite high-profile interest will not be forgotten. It’s instances like that that would warrant a decision to make him captain.

The decision looks to await Farke and it is a big one to make. There are justifiable reasons for either to earn the Leeds United captaincy, but regardless of who takes the reins from Cooper, either Ampadu or Struijk would be a fine selection.