Hull City ace travels over to Turkey for pre-season training despite Aston Villa, Ipswich Town and Everton interest

Jaden Philogene has joined the rest of Hull City ’s squad for their pre-season camp in Turkey despite intense speculation over his future, as per BBC Humberside Sport reporter Mike White on X

The in-demand winger didn’t travel with the rest of Hull City’s players on Wednesday morning along with Jacob Greaves. However, in this surprise new twist, he has linked up with his teammates.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Philogene, 22, is wanted by Aston Villa, Ipswich Town, Everton and Crystal Palace, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano on X. However, it remains to be seen where he could potentially go this summer amid attention from the Premier League.

In this latest update regarding his situation by journalist White on X, he has made a shock appearance at the Tigers’ base in Turkey as they prepare for the new season. Tim Walter is in the hunt for some new signings as he looks to bolster his ranks.

Hull City winger joins teammates

Hull City will want to get the best price possible for Philogene with his future up in the air right now.

It seems inevitable that he will head out the exit door at the MKM Stadium in this window, but to where remains unknown.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

The Tigers snapped him up last year from Aston Villa and he has since been a key player for the East Yorkshire outfit.

Philogene is under contract until 2026 meaning his current team are under no pressure to sell and can wait for the right offer to come in for his signature.

He scored 12 goals in the last campaign under former manager Liam Rosenior as they narrowly missed out on the play-offs. They finished 7th and were three points off the top six.

Story so far

Philogene played for Aston Villa from 2018 to 2023 and is now being linked with a return to Villa Park. However, they will need to see off competition from top flight rivals Ipswich Town, Everton and Crystal Palace.

The England youth international had loan spells away from the Midlands club at Stoke City and Cardiff City to get some experience under his belt.

He played six first-team matches as well until Hull City came calling and he hasn’t looked back since then.