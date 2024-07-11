Hull City hopeful of beating Sheffield United in Premier League striker fight

Hull City and Sheffield United will be looking to fight it out at the top end of the Championship table in the 2024/25 season.

The Tigers finished just shy of the play-offs last time around and will be keen to go one further under Tim Walter. He’s up against a tough task with a string of key players linked with exits though.

The Blades aren’t facing an easy task either as Chris Wilder rebuilds his relegated squad while takeover talks persist in the background.

Now though, before Hull City and Sheffield United go head-to-head on the pitch, they could be set to battle it out in the transfer market for towering talisman Kieffer Moore.

After reports that Sheffield United were targeting the Bournemouth star, BBC Humberside reporter Mike White has said on X that the Tigers are now in talks to sign Moore. The club are hopeful of winning the race for the 31-year-old, he adds.

Understand @HullCity are in talks over a permanent deal for Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore.



Been talks of interest from Sheffield United but I’m told Tigers are hopeful of getting him in.



Speaking to Tim Walter so see if he has anything to say on it.#hcafc @HumbersideSport — Mike White (@mikewhitesport) July 11, 2024

Moore has just returned from a fruitful loan with Ipswich Town and now has a year left on his Cherries contract.

A proven Championship goalscorer

It seems a whole host of clubs are in the market for a new talisman this summer, including Hull City and Sheffield United. As such, it’s not much of a surprise that Moore is drawing such interest.

The striker, who turns 32 in August, has been a regular goalscorer at this level. Across 173 Championship outings, Moore has registered 54 goals and 15 assists along the way.

He’s got two promotions to the Premier League on his record too. After helping Bournemouth to the top-flight, the Welshman returned to former club Ipswich Town in January and notched seven goals in 18 games as they went up automatically.

Such pedigree is bound to be sought after, but time will tell who wins the race for his signature.

Walter’s options up top

The decision was taken by Hull City and Tim Walter to recall Oscar Estupinan from his Brazilian loan.

It seems a sensible move too considering he is the only natural striker on the books at the MKM Stadium. Time will tell whether he sticks around but regardless of that, a number of new strikers are needed this summer.

Moore would bring seriously physicality and proven Championship pedigree to the top of the pitch. He could be a prolific source of goals for the Tigers but with Sheffield United also keen, time will tell just where he ends up.

It seems inevitable that he departs Bournemouth in search of regular starting football and whoever gets him will have one of the league’s most dangerous forwards on their books.