Hull City close in on new defender and striker signings

Hull City are ‘expected’ to announce the additions of a new defender and striker, as detailed in a report by HullLive

Hull City are in the hunt for some new signings as they prepare for their first full season under Tim Walter. The former Holstein Kiel, Stuttgart and Hamburg man was picked as their replacement for Liam Rosenior earlier this summer.

Image courtesy of: THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS.

The Tigers have been patient with their recruitment since the end of the last campaign as they wait for the right characters to become available. Left-back Ryan Giles remains their only acquisition so far following his permanent transfer from Luton Town.

In this latest update regarding Walter’s transfer plans, HullLive suggest two new arrivals are seemingly on the way very soon in the form of a defensive player and a forward. The identity of the players are unknown at this stage as the East Yorkshire outfit aim to keep them under wraps.

Hull City close in on deals

Hull City have seen a few players head out the exit door over recent times so their squad is looking a bit threadbare.

The likes of Cyrus Christie, Greg Docherty, Adama Traore, Aaron Connolly and Billy Sharp were released at the end of June, whilst loan players such as Liam Delap, Anass Zaroury, Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho all went back to their parent clubs.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

In goal, the Tigers are well stocked-up with options, despite Ryan Allsop’s departure to Birmingham City, with Ivor Pandur, Matt Ingram, Timothee Lo-Tutala and Harvey Cartwright at their disposal.

A new defender would come in handy, with it being well documented that Jacob Greaves is on his way out.

Midfield appears a bit light and that is an area that Hull City will likely look to bolster.

In attack, Walter could do with a few new faces. Oscar Estupinan has recently returned from his loan at Bahia.

What next?

Hull City’s first game of the 2024/25 season is a home clash against Bristol City.

In the meantime, they have the chance to add more quality to their squad.

They finished 7th last term in the table and were three points off the play-offs.