‘We are close’ – Exciting update emerges as Derby County target misses pre-season friendly

Derby County look to be closing in on Ebou Adams with Erol Bulut stating he missed Cardiff City ’s latest friendly due to a nearing transfer.

Derby County struck gold when they signed midfielder Adams on loan in January.

Bringing him in from Cardiff City, the Rams saw the Gambian international become a key figure in the middle of the park almost instantly. Adams locked down a starting spot in Paul Warne’s starting XI and was a huge influence as they ended their two-year stay in League One.

As such, speculation over a permanent deal for the Cardiff City man has been rife. Fans have been clamouring for his return but there has been no breakthrough.

Now though, it seems Derby County are moving closer and closer to a deal.

As quoted by BBC Sport, Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut confirmed that Adams was omitted from their latest friendly against Kidderminster Harriers due to a nearing transfer with a Rams offer on the table. He said:

“As far as I know we got an offer from Derby County but nothing is finalised, so until that moment, Ebou Adams is still a Cardiff City player.

“We didn’t want to risk him [against Kidderminster] because we are close [to a deal] but in football you never know. Things may not get done and today we didn’t use him but tomorrow is another day, we never know”.

A breakthrough close?

Bulut’s words will certainly pique the interests of all those following Derby County.

An Adams reunion has been top of the wishlist for Rams fans ever since his temporary stay came to an end and it finally seems as though notable progress is being made in the pursuit of his signature.

The saga hasn’t been allowed to hinder other business though. The Championship new boys have made four additions so far as they gear up for their second-tier return.

Ben Osborn and Kayden Jackson have come in on free transfers while Jerry Yates is in on loan from Swansea City. Dutch midfielder Kenzo Goudmijn has signed on a permanent basis from Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar too.

Warne’s new look midfield

A number of loan ends and free transfer departures have given Warne the ability to revamp his midfield ranks coming into the 2024/25 campaign. While he may be a familiar face, Adams would be the third addition in the middle of the park this summer.

Osborn, who may also play out on the left, and Goudmijn have joined Liam Thompson, Darren Robinson and Tyrese Fornah in the Derby County midfield thus far.

Depending on the plans for the latter this season, it could be that Adams isn’t even the last midfielder to come through the doors at Pride Park this summer.

Time will tell whether that’s the case or not but for now, fans will be eagerly awaiting further updates on the pursuit of their recent loan star.