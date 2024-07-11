‘Still want to’ – Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones shares transfer update

Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones has said they are not ‘finished’ yet on the transfer front as they hunt for more signings.

Charlton Athletic have been busy with their recruitment over recent times as they prepare for the start of the new League One season.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

The London club are currently away on a pre-season training camp in Slovenia and their time abroad is helping gel together their new additions.

Former Luton Town, Stoke City and Southampton manager Jones has provided this update, as per the official club website: “Our business isn’t finished yet. It’s a big squad so one or two will have to move on, but we still want to add more quality.

“We’ve still got not far off six weeks of the window, in terms of being able to do that. So it might not be in the next day or two, but by the end of the window, I would like us to be even stronger than we are now.”

Goalkeeper Will Mannion has arrived from Cambridge United to bolster Charlton Athletic’s goalkeeping department.

In defence, left-back Josh Edwards and centre-back Alex Mitchell have joined from Dunfermline Athletic and Millwall respectively to boost their options at the back.

Image courtesy of: TONY O’BRIEN/REUTERS.

Ex-Hull City man Greg Docherty and former Luton Town midfielder Luke Berry have signed to give the Addicks more competition and depth in the middle of the park.

In attack, Gassam Ahadme has been snapped up from Ipswich Town, whilst Matt Godden has switched to The Valley from Coventry City.

In terms of outgoings, the main exit from Charlton Athletic has been key striker Alfie May to third tier rivals Birmingham City. However, they are hoping that Ahadme and Godden can fill the gap left by his departure.

Departure latest

As Jones has alluded to, more players could head out the exit door to pave the way for new arrivals.

The Addicks have already cut ties with Jack Payne, Diallang Jaiyesimi, Terell Thomas, Conor McGrandles, Michael Hector and Connor Wickham, among others. These departures have freed up space and funds in their ranks to pave the way for new faces.