Cardiff City book in medical for versatile Aston Villa man

Cardiff City are in talks to sign Calum Chambers from Aston Villa and have booked a medical for the defender, according to Wales Online

Cardiff City are looking to make a breakthrough in the transfer market after a slow window to date.

The Bluebirds managed to secure the future of manager Erol Bulut amid questions over his future. The Turkish boss will now want to be backed by the club hierarchy as he bids to take the club back towards the right end of the Championship table.

Now, it seems the South Welsh outfit are closing in on their top defensive target.

Wales Online reports that Cardiff City have made Aston Villa fringe man Calum Chambers their priority target in the search for a new defender. Talks are ongoing over a potential deal and the Championship side have booked a medical for the 29-year-old.

Chambers has a year left on his Villa contract but amid his place far down Unai Emery’s pecking order, it seems an exit awaits.

A strong addition

It remains to be seen whether Cardiff City can get the Chambers deal over the line but the defender could be a fantastic signing for a club at Championship level.

Chambers has spent his entire career in the Premier League since coming through the ranks at Southampton. He’s been tested in the Champions League and Europa League too, so there can be no questions about his pedigree.

That could quickly make him a key figure for Bulut, both in terms of ability and mentality.

His versatility will be of great use to the Bluebirds too. Centre-back has become his primary role after starting out at right-back but he can still play in the position, also being deployed as a defensive midfielder on occasion.

Much-needed reinforcement

Cardiff City need signings in numerous positions this summer but centre-back is the glaring weakness.

Only Mark McGuinness, Dimitrios Goutas and Ryotaro Tsunoda are existing options at the heart of defence. As such, even if Chambers is to join, another centre-back will be needed later in the window.

It might have taken a little while for a breakthrough to near but it seems as though the Bluebirds are closing in on two eye-catching additions. Not only Chambers is said to be nearing a move to the Welsh capital, but Chris Willock has agreed to sign after the expiry of his QPR contract.

Starting summer business with moves for the former Arsenal duo would be a great way to begin, even if it has taken longer than hoped. Fingers will be crossed that Chambers and Willock’s arrivals can mark the start of a fruitful window for Cardiff City though.