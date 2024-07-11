Midfielder set to join Bristol Rovers after Rotherham United exit

Bristol Rovers are gearing up for their first full season under the lead of Matt Taylor.

It will be hoped the Gas can make meaningful strides up the League One table under his management. The boss has wasted no time in making this squad his own, with a whole host of fresh additions coming through the door at the Memorial Stadium.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Now, it seems Taylor is set to reunite with a familiar face imminently.

Writing on X, reporter Pete O’Rourke states that Bristol Rovers have agreed to sign midfielder Jamie Lindsay, who is available for nothing following the expiry of his contract with relegated Rotherham United.

The 28-year-old Scot will undergo a medical with the Gas today as he prepares to link up with Taylor for a second time.

Bristol Rovers have agreed a deal with former Rotherham midfielder Jamie Lindsay with the player having a medical today ahead of joining on a free transfer. ✍️#BristolRovers #rufc pic.twitter.com/gPSG6dWjAg — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) July 11, 2024

Lindsay had been with Rotherham for five years, chipping in with eight goals and six assists across his 161 outings for the club.

Smart business

The move for Lindsay looks to be a smart one from Taylor and Bristol Rovers as he builds a new-look squad in the south west.

Lindsay will already know exactly what to expect from the boss, hopefully allowing for an easy transition to life at his new side. That works both ways too, so Taylor can quickly work to the former Celtic youngster’s strengths and fit him into the team.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Lindsay is proven at this level too, also finding success in the Championship. He’s managed two goals and five assists from 50 League One games but his 92 second-tier appearances means he brings valuable pedigree to the Gas’ midfield too.

He mainly operates as a central midfielder but is comfortable in more advanced or deeper roles. Lindsay has also filled in on the right-hand side of midfield before.

Taylor has wasted no time in bringing fresh faces to Bristol Rovers this summer and the swoop for Lindsay suggests they’re not looking to slow down just yet either.

Josh Griffiths has come in on loan from West Brom, likely to become Taylor’s number one.

In defence, all of Taylor Moore, Michael Forbes (loan), Dan Ellison, Clinton Mola, Bryant Bilongo and Joel Senior have come in. That has been the main area of recruitment thus far, with signings further up the pitch also needed.

Isaac Hutchinson looks to be the Antony Evans replacement in midfield while Ruel Sotiriou is the sole signing in attack.