Relegated club snap up attacker who has recently left Blackpool

Fleetwood Town have snapped up the winger on a free transfer following their relegation to League Two in the last campaign. Charlie Adam’s side dropped into the fourth tier after finishing in the bottom four along with Carlisle United, Port Vale and Cheltenham Town and will be eager to bounce back.

Francis, 19, was released by Blackpool at the end of last season after they decided not to extend his contract. His deal at Bloomfield Road officially expired in late June and he has now found himself a new home in the Football League.

The Cod Army have confirmed that he will initially link up with their Development Squad ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 campaign. He is someone who the North West outfit could look to provide a pathway into the first-team for down the line.

Fleetwood Town could see Francis as one for the future as they prepare for the new season.

He was on the books at Derby County and Nottingham Forest as a youngster before moving to Blackpool.

The prospect has since risen up through the ranks of the Tangerines and was handed his first professional deal last year, having previously been on scholarship terms.

Francis was a regular for the Seasiders’ Under-21’s side and also had a loan spell away at Workington in non-league to get some experience under his belt.

Neil Critchley’s side made the tough decision to let him leave recently though after they missed out on the play-offs.

Francis wasn’t the only player to leave Blackpool. They published their retained list in early May and announced that the likes of Mackenzie Chapman, Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, Brad Holmes, Shayne Lavery, Donovan Lescott, Luke Mariette, Will Squires, Matt Virtue and Tayt Trusty have also all gone.

These exits have freed up space and funds in their ranks to bring in other reinforcements.

Critchley’s side have recently delved into the market to land midfielder Lee Evans after his Portsmouth departure.