Blackburn Rovers target 22-year-old on free transfer deal

Blackburn Rovers are set to bring Bosnian goalkeeper Petar Zovko in on trial, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon

Blackburn Rovers are in the market for at least one new goalkeeper this summer.

The club decided to sanction a permanent exit for Leopold Wahlstedt just a year after signing him from Norwegian outfit ODD. The Swede had a run in the side but he failed to convince and Aysnley Pears duly reclaimed the starting spot upon his return to fitness.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

As a result of his exit, John Eustace is left with Pears and fringe man Joe Hilton as options in goal.

Plenty of players have been linked and now Alan Nixon states the latest ‘keeper on the Blackburn Rovers radar is 22-year-old Petar Zovko, who is a free agent after leaving Italian side Spezia Calcio.

Nixon writes on his Patreon that Rovers are bringing the former Bosnia and Herzegovina youth international in on trial. He could be a cheaper alternative to Tim Krul, with talks over the Luton Town man dragging on.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Ideal backup?

Blackburn Rovers need a new goalkeeper this summer, that much is clear. It will be down to Eustace and co to decide whether they want their new recruit to take Pears’ spot in the starting XI, if they’ll be free to battle for the starting spot, or if the incoming man will just serve as backup.

The latter is something Zovko has been more that familiar with in his career to date, so he could be willing to remain no. 2 until an opportunities crop up.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Bosnian youth international has made only three first-team appearances at club level, all of those being with Spezia. Otherwise, his game time has come in youth football with them.

Spells with Sampdoria and NK Siroki Brijeg also saw him feature regularly in academy football.

As such, a step up to a starting role in the Championship could be a step too far for the time being, likely seeing Pears retain his place in the side.

Other options considered

As Nixon touched on in his fresh report, Blackburn Rovers have been considering Dutch shot-stopper Krul as a potential addition in goal.

Image courtesy of: SCOTT HEPPELL/REUTERS.

It seems they remain far apart on wages as it stands though. Luton Town still hold an option to extend his contract too, so the veteran could yet remain at Kenilworth Road.

John Ruddy – who played under Eustace at Birmingham City – was on the radar but has since joined the goalkeeping ranks at Newcastle United in the Premier League.

FC Copenhagen youngster Theo Sander is also said to be a target. The Danish side want him to be first-choice at his loan club though, so perhaps a Blackburn Rovers switch won’t be ideal for his development.