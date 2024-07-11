Blackburn Rovers eye Hull City man as £500,000 alternative to Leeds United mainstay

Blackburn Rovers are in the market for new recruits this summer and the backline is somewhere John Eustace is keen to bolster before the 2024/25 campaign comes around.

As has been the case for some time though, the East Lancashire outfits are having to work under a budget. It led to tension under previous boss Jon Dahl Tomasson but it will be hoped the same doesn’t occur under Eustace.

Now, a new name has emerged on the Ewood Park radar.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon states that Blackburn Rovers are interested in striking a deal for defender Sean McLoughlin, who is on the books at Championship rivals Hull City.

The 27-year-old played 26 times across all competitions last time around but struggled for minutes in the second half of the season. As such, it could be that the Irishman is prized away for a fee of around £500,000.

Rovers’ McLoughlin comes amid talks with Liam Cooper, whose deal with Leeds United has officially expired. The Hull man would be a cheaper and younger alternative though, which appeals to Eustace and co given the tight budget.

A smarter move?

News that Blackburn Rovers have spoken to Cooper is certainly intriguing. He’s been a mainstay at Leeds United over the past 10 years but amid reports he will not be penning a new deal, there is a clever signing for someone to make there.

However, it might not be a feasible deal at Ewood Park. They have to be smart with their finances and even though no transfer fee would be involved, bigger wages for an older player might not be the wisest move.

As such, swooping for McLoughlin from Hull City could prove smarter and more feasible. At a reported £500,000, the defender seems within Rovers’ price range and he could be a solid addition.

The former Cork City man has played 89 times at this level but at 27, he’s still in his prime. In fact, with more regular minutes, there could be plenty more to get out of McLoughlin yet.

Centre-backs needed

Eustace is in need of more bodies at the heart of defence this summer.

Kyle McFadzean may yet stay despite his deal now being expired but with Scott Wharton out with a long-term injury, Blackburn Rovers will likely need two new centre-backs.

Dom Hyam, Hayden Carter and Connor O’Riordan are the other options at the back. Pat Gamble is also on the books but the 20-year-old has not become a regular on the senior stage just yet.

McFadzean’s situation will have an impact on how many are needed. Perhaps only one new face will be required, so it will be intriguing to see if Rovers see McLoughlin as the man for the job.