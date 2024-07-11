Birmingham City yet to agree fee for Burnley man amid Sunderland links

Birmingham City have been ‘trying’ to sign Scott Twine from Burnley but have not been able to agree a fee for the attacking midfielder yet, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon

Birmingham City are reportedly keen on an ambitious swoop for the playmaker this summer along with Sunderland and Bristol City. He spent the second-half of last season on loan with the latter in the Championship and they want him back full-time.

Image courtesy of: REUTERS STAFF/REUTERS.

Twine, 24, has returned to Burnley following the end of his time at Ashton Gate but his future in Lancashire is up in the air right now. His contract at Turf Moor expires in 2026 but it remains to be seen whether he is in Scott Parker’s plans.

In this latest update regarding his situation, journalist Nixon has suggested on Patreon that the Blues are pushing to lure him down to League One but haven’t been able to strike an agreement with the Clarets over a price tag at this moment in time. The Midlands outfit were relegated from the second tier last term and are eyeing an immediate promotion.

Twine would be an eye-catching addition for Birmingham City and persuading him to drop down a league would be a big statement of intent.

However, Sunderland and Bristol City have also been mentioned as potential suitors and could offer him regular game time in the division above.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Burnley are likely to demand a decent-sized fee and although the Blues have financial backing, it is yet to be known how much they are willing to fork out for the Swindon-born man.

Twine played for Southampton’s academy before linking up with Swindon Town. He went on to score nine goals in 59 games for his local team, as well as having loan spells away from the County Ground at Chippenham Town, Waterford and Newport County.

MK Dons landed him in 2021 and he fired 20 goals in 50 matches for the Buckinghamshire club to earn a switch to Burnley.

He hasn’t quite managed to hit the ground running for the Clarets yet though and was shipped out to Hull City as well before linking up with Bristol City in January.

What next for Birmingham City target?

Birmingham City haven’t met his valuation yet and will need to pay more if they are to make an agreement with Burnley.

Sunderland and Bristol City remain in the frame and are two teams to keep an eye out for in this particular pursuit.