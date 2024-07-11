Birmingham City enter chase for 30-goal/assist League One star

Birmingham City are setting their sights high as they prepare for League One football.

A drop from the Championship was certainly not in the plans of their ambitious owners but they’re looking to build a side strong enough to storm back to the second-tier. A number of eye-catching additions have been made so far and more and sure to follow.

Image courtesy of: REUTERS STAFF/REUTERS.

Now, the Blues are said to have joined the battle for Peterborough United star Harrison Burrows.

Posh chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed a ‘massive League One club’ had joined the bidding for the left-back and writing on X, reporter Darren Witcoop has now stated Birmingham City are ‘in the hunt’ for Burrows.

Birmingham are in the hunt to sign Peterborough left-back Harrison Burrows. Burrows has an offer on the table from Sheffield United but a takeover is holding up any deal which has opened the door for rival bids. #bcfc #sufc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 11, 2024

Sheffield United have been heavily linked as Witcoop notes. Preston North End are also claimed to have seen a bid rejected for the 22-year-old.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Ready for a big move

A switch to a team as ambitious as Birmingham City would still be a big one for Burrows, but many believe he’s ready to test himself in the Championship having emerged as one of League One’s best players.

The 2023/24 campaign was the youngster’s best since coming through the academy at Peterborough United. He registered a stunning 30 goal contributions from left-back, scoring 12 and chipping in with 18 assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

He assumed captaincy halfway through the season and displayed his leadership abilities too. Burrows was key in getting Posh to the play-offs and scored both goals as they won the EFL Trophy with a 2-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

With a year left on his deal, success is set to warrant a move. It remains to be seen just where he heads though.

Statement signings

Birmingham City certainly aren’t messing about with their preparation for next season.

Emil Hansson has signed from Heracles Almelo as a new option on the wing while Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Craig Allsop have come in to revamp Chris Davies’ goalkeeping department at St. Andrew’s.

Alfie May has joined after winning the League One golden boot with Charlton Athletic too.

It seems every signing the Blues make is a new statement of intent and a swoop for Burrows would be yet another. Amid Championship interest in the Posh star though, time will tell whether a move comes to fruition or not.