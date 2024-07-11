Aston Villa midfielder agrees League One loan switch, report claims

Aston Villa prospect O’Reilly was linked with a move to Shrewsbury Town on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a fruitful season in the Premier League club’s academy setup, notching four goals and nine assists in 12 outings for the U21s. He even earned a senior debut, coming off the bench in a UEFA Conference League tie against Zrinjski Mostar.

However, it looks as though O’Reilly will be getting a first real taste of regular action in the EFL next season.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Football Insider reports that Shrewsbury Town and Aston Villa have come to an agreement over the loan transfer of the young midfielder. With the deal in place, an announcement is expected to follow sooner rather than later.

It remains to be seen if he’ll arrive on a season-long deal or just until January.

A talented addition

O’Reilly has enjoyed a fruitful youth career with Aston Villa so it will be interesting to see just what he can offer as he steps up to a senior level with Shrewsbury Town next season.

He has played in a range of roles at youth level alongside his natural position in attacking midfield. O’Reilly is comfortable and productive in a deeper role in central midfield while he’s also been deployed on the right and up top as a striker.

Image courtesy of: IAN WALTON/REUTERS.

Such versatility will be of great value to Salop boss Paul Hurst. It will be intriguing to see just where the manager believes is his strongest position though.

O’Reilly has seven goals and 13 assists to his name in 41 games for Villa’s U21s. A similar return at a senior level with Shrewsbury Town would see him quickly emerge as a seriously promising prospect.

A huge rebuild lays ahead of Hurst and Shrewsbury this summer. Aston Villa starlet O’Reilly may well be the next through the doors, but he certainly won’t be the last.

After the signings of Toby Savin, Toto Nsiala, Harrison Biggins and George Lloyd there is still only 13 first-team players on the books at the Shropshire club.

It leaves a huge task ahead of Hurst and co but it gives the manager a real chance to shape the squad to his liking after returning in January. Once O’Reilly’s signing is over the line though, the focus will quickly turn to the next signings.