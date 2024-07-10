‘Going to be close’ – Phil Parkinson on potential return date of Wrexham star after surgery ‘blow’

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson hopes Paul Mullin will miss no more than ‘a couple of games’ at the start of the season after spinal surgery.

Wrexham have seen striker Mullin become one of their most important players in recent history.

Arriving as a statement signing in 2021 after a stunning League Two campaign with Cambridge United, the Liverpool-born talisman dropped out of the EFL to lead the line for the ambitious Red Dragons.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

After firing them to promotion from the National League, his goals were key in securing a second consecutive rise last time around. Mullin netted 24 goals in 38 fourth-tier games and chipped in with eight assists as Parkinson’s side won automatic promotion to League One.

Many will see the third-tier as the level Mullin should have been playing at all along. He’ll likely remain a crucial player for Wrexham as they make the step up.

However, after undergoing spinal surgery earlier this summer, he faces a race to be fit.

Speaking to the The Leader, Wrexham boss Parkinson stated he hopes Mullin will only miss ‘a couple of games’ in the early stages of the 2024/25 campaign as he continues his recovery. He said:

“Mulls is going to be close to maybe missing a couple of games at the start of the season if everything goes well but no more than that.

“It is a blow but he is a fit lad and doesn’t take long to get back. He will have his own mini pre-season and we will get him back as fit as we can.”

In his absence

Having a striker who has scored 100 goals in 133 games for the club is hardly ideal as a step up awaits but Wrexham are well-stocked on strikers who will be determined to take the chance to impress in Mullin’s absence.

Parkinson will have a bit of a headache picking from the wide selection of options on the table.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERRS.

Jack Marriott, Ollie Palmer, Sam Dalby, Jake Bickerstaff and Steven Fletcher will all be looking to stake a claim for the starting spot in Mullin’s absence. Amongst them is a mix if players who are experienced at this level and above and younger options who are still looking to cement a place in the side.

Pre-season will give them the perfect chance to earn a start, so it remains to be seen who comes out on top.

The starting date of the League One campaign is moving closer and closer.

Wrexham begin their season with a home game against Wycombe Wanderers, providing a stern test on the opening day. The Chairboys have battled for and won promotion from the third-tier before but will be looking to improve after a more challenging 2023/24 season.

It’s a chance for the Red Dragons to make a statement to their new divisional rivals. If they can put on an impressive display without star man Mullin, it could be an ominous sign of things to come for their opponents.

Those in North Wales will remain grounded over their opportunities though with a big jump up awaiting from League Two to League One football.