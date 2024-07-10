wigan athletic

Wigan Athletic target joins former Latics man in Scotland

Wigan Athletic-linked Ronan Hale has signed for Ross County, as announced by the Scottish Premiership side’s official website.

Wigan Athletic were interested in luring the attacker to League One this summer, according to a report by the Belfast Telegraph. However, he has now made the move up to Scotland on a three-year deal.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Hale, 25, has been prolific since joining Cliftonville back in 2022. He scored 21 goals for them in their most recent campaign, as well as chipping in with eight assists.

Former Latics and Cardiff City player Don Cowie, who is the boss at Dingwall these days, has managed to persuade him to join the Staggies and he has told their website: “We are delighted to sign Ronan, he has an exceptional goalscoring record in Ireland and had multiple clubs interested in him. We are delighted that he has chosen to join Ross County and look forward to his time in the Highlands.”

Wigan Athletic miss out

Wigan Athletic could have seen Hale as someone to bolster their attacking department.

They have a couple of vacancies to fill in attack following the exits of the likes of Josh Magennis and Charlie Wyke.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

However, they have missed out on the forward to Ross County and will have to look elsewhere for targets in his position.

Hale played for Crusaders as a youngster before Birmingham City signed him in 2016.

The ex-Republic of Ireland youth international spent three years in the Midlands but didn’t make a senior appearance for the Blues.

He was loaned out to Derry City to get some game time before returning to Crusaders on a permanent basis.

Spells at St Patrick’s Athletic and Larne followed on for him before Cliftonville came calling. He hasn’t looked back since and has scored 50 goals in 80 games.

What now?

Ross County have signed him now and Wigan Athletic won’t be bringing him to the DW Stadium anytime soon.

The Latics have a few friendlies coming up against Blackburn Rovers, Tranmere Rovers and Barrow, as well as non-league pair Chorley and AFC Fylde, as they look to get up to speed.

