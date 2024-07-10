Wigan Athletic keeping tabs on 25-year-old wanted by Leyton Orient

Wigan Athletic are keen on luring the attacking midfielder back down to England this summer as they prepare for another year in League One under the guidance of Shaun Maloney. They ended up finishing last season in 12th position in the table, 14 points off the play-offs.

Image courtesy of: PAUL BURROWS/REUTERS.

Boyd-Munce, 25, has a year left on his contract at St Mirren and they run the risk of losing him for free in June 2025 if they don’t cash in on him now or in January, assuming they don’t tie him down to an extension anytime soon. He has been with the Scottish Premiership outfit since joining them in 2023.

In this latest update regarding his situation, Football Insider claim the Latics are admirers of him along with Leyton Orient. The O’s have seen a bid rejected for him already this summer.

Wigan Athletic could see Boyd-Munce as someone to add more competition and depth to their ranks.

He has been a key player since linking up with St Mirren and has made 42 appearances in all competitions for them.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

The Northern Ireland international, who has one cap under his belt, started his career at Glentoran.

Boyd-Munce played once for the first-team before Birmingham City snapped him up as a youngster.

The Belfast-born man played nine times for the Blues’ senior team and also had a loan spell away at Redditch United to get some experience.

Middlesbrough then snapped him up in 2021 and he spent 12 months at the Riverside Stadium, making four outings altogether.

What now?

Boyd-Munce wasn’t able to get much game time during his last stints in the Football League.

His switch to St Mirren has given him the chance to get regular football and show what he is all about.

He may now be ready for another crack in England but it remains to be seen where he could potentially go with Wigan Athletic now in the frame with Leyton Orient.