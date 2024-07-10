West Brom target in talks with another two clubs ahead of summer switch

West Brom target Andreas Weimann is currently in talks with Sturm Graz and Udinese, as per Alex Crook

West Brom will be hoping for another season competing for a spot in the top six.

The Baggies finished 5th under Carlos Corberan last season, but they fell at the first hurdle in the play-offs, losing to Southampton in the semi final.

The Spanish boss had his side hard to beat for large parts of last season and it will be hoped another like it is on the cards.

Weimann spent the final six months of the campaign at The Hawthorns.

He played 13 games across all competitions and scored twice, whilst assisting another two.

The Austian attacker only managed one goal and one assist in 20 second tier outings for Bristol City before making the switch to West Brom.

He is a free agent currently. Weimann is said to be in talks with Sturm Graz at the top level of Austrian football and Udinese in the Serie A. However, the Baggies still hold an interest and a move back to The Hawthorns this summer cannot be ruled out.

Free agent Andi Weimann is in talks with Sturm Graz and Udinese. #WBA are also potentially keen after his successful loan spell last season. Was a part of the #AUS team out here at #EURo2024 . A good pick-up for someone. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) July 9, 2024

Finding his feet

Last season was a tough one for the 32-year-old.

In the four seasons before last he managed 11, 32, 16, 15 and 11 goal contributions respectively across spells at three different clubs.

That sort of form would make him an asset to most second tier clubs, but whether last seasons form was a one-off or a sign of things to come remains to be seen.

He would add valuable experience to West Brom’s dressing room and he has just been around the Austrian squad for EURO 2024.

Starting strong

Corberan’s side will want to push the limits this season.

West Brom weren’t too far off promotion last time around and they definitely won’t want to take a step back this year.

It will be interesting to see how they do this season, but starting strong could set the pace and tone for their season.

They begin their Championship campaign with an away trip to Loftus Road to face QPR.